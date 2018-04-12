0 DA drops felony animal cruelty case against 'Urban Cowboy'

ATLANTA - A felony animal cruelty case against the man known as the "Urban Cowboy" has been dismissed.

Now Brandon Fulton, the ex-defendant who is best known as the Urban Cowboy, says no one can tell him where his horses are located. Seven horses were seized for evidence and put into rescue group care during his 2016 arrest.

Court records show that on April 5, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard declined to prosecute the two-year-old case against Fulton.

Fulton was never indicted. He was accused of harboring decomposed and starving horses on his Butner Road property. Fulton told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr that he never saw any animal remains prior to his arrest. He’d only occupied the property for three months before the seizure, and believes any remains may have come from a neighboring ranch.

He maintains the horses were not starved.

In a statement to Channel 2, Howard noted there was not enough evidence to move forward with the case.

“Biological samples were removed from the four dead horses for lab examination to determine the manner and cause of death of each horse,” a portion of Howard’s statement read. “The testing failed to reveal this information, forcing the District Attorney to not seek charges against Mr. Fulton or any other parties.”

“I just want my animals back,” said Fulton. “The rest of them.”

Fulton was found not guilty in a separate, 2017 cruelty case. The county had to return animals and forego a $50,000 fee for the rescue groups’ care amid the verdict.

Last year, those groups told Channel 2 Action News they were disappointed in the state’s preparation for that case.

“It’s obvious they didn’t have enough evidence, you know,” Fulton said. “I beat them in all the cases. Every animal cruelty case against me, I beat them.”

GETTING PROPERTY AND EVIDENCE BACK

Now, Fulton and his attorneys are entangled in a battle with the county, over who will authorize the release of his horses.

In cellphone videos recorded by Fulton and an acquaintance last week, Fulton can be seen asking officials at the Fulton D.A.’s office for direction on releasing the horses amid the dismissed case. Cynthia Nwokocha, a chief investigator in the office, tells Fulton he was misinformed when he was told in court that the district attorney had responsibility in releasing the seized horses.

“We got nothing to do with the horses," Nwokocha said. "We have something to do with prosecuting you.”

In a separate recording taped by Fulton the day after his case was dismissed, a Fulton County police officer is seen trying to find out whether Animal Control Services will release the horses.

Field Services Director Tim Poorman tells him in the recording that the release won’t happen any time soon because of a lengthy, heavily documented process.

“How are they supposed to be released if they’re released?” the officer asks.

“Through the county attorney’s office,” Poorman answers.

When the officer asks how long it may take, Poorman answers, “I have no idea. That’s on their timeline, guys. I don’t know.”

“For two years, my animals have been missing,” Fulton told Carr. "They’ve been selling them before I went to trial. They made a profit off of them, and I just want my property back.”

No one has confirmed the sale of the horses from the rescue groups. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Lifeline, the entity that runs animal services, confirmed the county attorney was responsible for the release of the horses.

Email and phone messages for the Fulton County attorney and a rescue group involved in the case were not returned.

Fulton and his attorney are considering civil action against the county.

