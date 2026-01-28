County approves $16 million tax break to turn old warehouse into Amazon fulfillment center

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The Fulton County Development Authority has approved $16 million in tax breaks so Amazon can buy and modernize a warehouse to create a fulfillment center in the city of South Fulton.

The authority’s board approved funds on Tuesday evening for the 153-acre facility along Campbellton Road.

The company said the center will help strengthen Amazon’s national logistics network in the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

The city of South Fulton said the tax break was a great first step to “advancing a significant economic opportunity.”

“While there is still more work ahead, this decision demonstrates our collective commitment to fostering sustainable growth, expanding employment prospects, and strengthening the economic foundation of South Fulton,” the city of South Fulton said.

Once finished, the fulfillment center is expected to provide an additional 750 jobs in the area.

©2026 Cox Media Group