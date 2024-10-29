Construction begins on new training center to support adults with disabilities

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Fulton County will start the construction of a new training center to assist adults with disabilities on Monday.

Officials said the training center will give disabled adults a safe space for vocational and life training skills along with therapy sessions and other services.

The center will feature new resources including a computer lab, a sensory room, a nursing station and more.

The training center will be located on Fairburn Road in South Fulton.

It is unclear when the center will be completed.

