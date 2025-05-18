Community honors fallen South Fulton police captain during National Police Week

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Family, friends, and fellow officers gathered Saturday evening for an emotional candlelight vigil honoring South Fulton Police Capt. Helio Garcia III, who died in the line of duty last month.

The vigil was held outside the South Fulton Police Department precinct on Roosevelt Highway as part of National Police Week. It marked the first time Garcia’s wife, Eliana Garcia, publicly spoke about her husband’s death.

“He’s a hero. He’s an amazing man,” she said through tears. “A man that would be next to you through the good and the bad. A man that would always come home.”

But on the night of April 15, he didn’t.

Garcia, 43, was killed when another driver, 31-year-old Santoria McLean, allegedly crossed into his lane on Flat Shoals Road and struck his patrol vehicle head-on.

“It’s a nightmare. I feel like I’m in a movie,” Eliana Garcia said. “My kids are suffering, I am suffering, our family, our friends, the police department — everyone is suffering due to a selfish act.”

McLean, who was seriously injured in the crash, was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital for over a month before being transferred Thursday to the Atlanta City Detention Center.

She remains in custody without bond. According to Fulton County Jail records, McLean faces multiple charges, including first-degree homicide by vehicle, felony reckless driving, improper or erratic lane change, and driving too fast for conditions.

Authorities are still awaiting blood test results to determine whether she was impaired at the time of the crash.

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said Saturday’s vigil was meant to celebrate Garcia’s life and legacy.

“He said I want to come over and help you build this police department,” Meadows said.

Garcia helped start the South Fulton Police Department. He started his career with the College Park Police Department.

Through flickering candlelight and heartfelt tributes, those gathered remembered Garcia as a beacon of strength and compassion. His daughter also spoke briefly, saying, “I always have to remind myself that he’s always with us.”

Garcia was posthumously promoted to captain and laid to rest on April 21 following a memorial service at World Changers Church International.

