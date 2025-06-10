City of South Fulton gets $500,000 grant for environmental assessments, cleanup

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton was awarded half a million dollars by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to assess, clean up and develop what are known as brownfield sites.

A brownfield is a site that could be used or redeveloped except there’s some type of pollutant or contaminating substance at the location, keeping it from being safe enough to rebuild or use.

The $500,000 awarded to the City of South Fulton will allow officials to look at a variety underused properties in the city and then clean them up to turn them into assets the city can use for growth, the city said in a statement.

“The EPA’s Brownfields Grant program represents a meaningful intersection of environmental justice and economic redevelopment,” Sharon D. Subadan, City Manager of South Fulton, said. “This funding allows us to methodically address properties that have constrained local development as we move forward with a clear, sustainable vision for reuse. It is a powerful affirmation of our commitment to environmental stewardship and community resilience.”

The funds will be used in a targeted manner, according to officials. The city said it plans to focus on historically underserved areas and use the funds to help redevelop their potential.

“This $500,000 award is both a strategic investment and a recognition of the City’s leadership in equitable redevelopment,” Carmen Davis, Assistant City Manager, said. “We are committed to deploying these resources through data-driven planning, interagency coordination, and inclusive community partnerships.”

For 2025, the EPA awarded $267 million in funds from the Brownfields Assessment Grant program.

