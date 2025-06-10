Officials announce new area code coming to some Georgia phone customers

ATLANTA — For some Georgia residents, a new phone number is coming.

The Georgia Public Service Commission announced Tuesday that an 11th area code would be added to the state, though there are still a few years before it’ll be dialed in.

The PSC said they were told by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator that Georgians living in the southeast part of state in the “912 area code” region would start seeing new numbers with digits that look a little different.

Starting some time in 2027, the area will have both the 912 code and new phone numbers starting with 565.

Those with 912 numbers will not have theirs changed, according to officials.

As for why, it’s a matter of available numbers to call.

"Industry officials have determined that the 912 area code will exhaust its potential combinations by the second quarter of 2028. Industry guidelines maintain that an ‘overlay’ area code should be in place at least six months before an in-use area code is exhausted," the PSC said in a statement.

The last time Georgia added area codes was in 2000, when the 912 code was split to add 229 and 478 area codes.

Before that, 912 was added in 1954.

“Experts believe the addition of the 565 area code will ensure Southeast Georgia has sufficient new phone numbers for 24 years,” officials said.

