Newton County deputies remove snake from home

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A couple of Newton County deputies came to the rescue when they received a call about a large snake inside a home.

The deputies responded to the home on Mountain Lane and safely removed the snake, which appeared to be a rat snake.

The homeowner was relieved and thankful they didn’t need to hire a private service to remove the snake.

What should you do if you encounter a snake? The Georgia Department of Natural Resources offers the following advice:

Try to identify it from a distance. https://georgiawildlife.com/georgiasnakes

https://georgiawildlife.com/georgiasnakes Give the snake space and do not try to handle it. Most bites happen when a snake is cornered and defending itself.

If you believe a snake is venomous and in an area where it could be dangerous, contact a wildlife removal specialist. The DNR website has a list of resources.

Native snakes provide benefits. Many eat rodents and venomous snakes, and some eat garden pets like snails and slugs.

