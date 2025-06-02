City of South Fulton announces new location for Fire Station 7

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton announced they had secured a new location for Fire Station 7.

Currently, the station is on 5965 Buffington Road. The City Council is moving forward with plans to move it to the 6000 block of Old National Highway.

According to city officials, the move “aligns with the city’s long-term strategy to improve emergency response times, modernize public safety facilities and meet the evolving needs of its expanding community.”

In addition to relocating where the fire station will be, city officials said they plan to build a new fire station on Old National Highway to replace “the aging facility currently on Buffington Road.”

Officials said the new location is on one of the city’s most active corridors, so emergency responders will be able to move more efficiently and improve services to both residential and commercial areas.

“This development represents a bold investment in the safety and security of our residents and businesses,” Fire Chief Chad Jones said. “With this new location, we are positioning our fire services to better support the needs of a rapidly growing population, and we are reinforcing our ability to respond swiftly and effectively in times of crisis.”

The City of South Fulton’s construction timeline is currently in progress, with updates to be provided as planning progresses.

