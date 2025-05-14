City of South Fulton addresses mayoral privileges at council meeting

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton’s mayor, Khalid Kamau, walked out of Tuesday night’s city council meeting when topics about the use of city vehicles was brought up.

Kamau back in February was stripped of his vehicle because of alleged misuse.

“The mayor of South Fulton has always had a car,” said Kamau.

Meanwhile, councilmembers continued the conversation and addressed a proposal to set clear guidelines for city vehicles used for business related trips.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Councilmember Helen Willis said the issue of city vehicles has been a longstanding one. She told Channel 2’s Cory James, “I will not call names but he was not the only one that had questionable violations.”

Willis told Channel 2 Action News, “We need clear guidelines and we need to make sure when people use our city vehicles they are only used for city use and not personal use.”

Emails obtained by Channel 2 reveal conversations about alleged misuse of vehicles go back to 2022. During that time, then finance director, Karen Slaton-Dixon, flagged the mayor’s request to use a city vehicle for a retreat.

Slaton Dixon said it is “double dipping when a person is paid a monthly car allowance, then request to use the city vehicle, as the allowance is to cover the use of your personal vehicle in the commission of City business.”

Councilmember Willis said this further explains why a comprehensive plan is necessary.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group