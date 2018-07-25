City looks to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The City of South Fulton is exploring changing the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The resolution was drafted by Mayor Pro Tem Mark Baker.
It says the day “recognizes the tremendous and unique contributions of the people who inhabited the United States of America, prior to its colonization.”
Baker wrote on his Facebook page that the city might be the first city in the entire state to make this name change, and now he’s calling on the residents to call on their representative to support his resolution.
