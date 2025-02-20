Burglar caught on camera stealing registers from South Fulton business

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they said stole cash registers from a business Thursday morning.

Police said it happened around 4:30 a.m. when officers were called to Butner Road regarding business burglaries. When officers arrived, they found the front door shattered to Bella’s Restaurant and a damaged front door of the Cigar Bar.

A video released by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta shows the suspect taking the cash registers from Bella’s Restaurant and running away.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online or CSGA and the tip to 738477. You do not have to give any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

