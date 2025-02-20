Student brings gun to Harbins Elementary in Gwinnett; no injuries

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An elementary school student is facing “maximum disciplinary consequences” for bringing a gun on the school bus Wednesday and showing it to students, the principal said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A letter sent to parents from Harbins Elementary Principal Jimmy Lovett said several students reported their classmate displayed the gun on the bus and after getting off at the bus stop. He said no one was injured, but they are taking the situation seriously.

“Possessing (a weapon) on the bus or school property is not only a violation of our student disciplinary policy but also against the law,” he said. “Those found in violation will face appropriate disciplinary consequences, up to and including criminal charges if warranted.”

Additional school resource officers were at the school and the bus stop Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

Lovett did not state in the letter who confiscated the gun from the student. Gwinnett County police and SROs are investigating.

People were urged to report anything concerning they see or hear related to Gwinnett County Public Schools. Anonymous reports can be submitted through GCPS Tips, mobile app, or via a desktop or laptop at P3Campus.com/5105. They can also submit anonymous concerns by texting “GCPS” to 738477.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group