BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 injured in possible home invasion

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - One person is dead and another is injured in a possible home invasion in the City of South Fulton.
City of South Fulton police said that a 19-year-old man was found dead at a home on Celtic Drive around 5 a.m. Friday. A 19-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound and has been taken to the hospital.
Police said someone entered the home through the garage door. No arrests have been made and no suspects are in custody.
We're working to get more information from police on the search for the suspects, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Investigators: Teen tried to scam state out of $20M+ with online business
- Winter Storm Watch: Some areas in northeast Georgia could see 1-2 inches of snow
- Mom tells 4-year-old son to run moments before police officer shot, suspect killed
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}