Brake light stop in metro Atlanta yields pounds of marijuana, guns, cash

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Police in Forest Park got a lot more than they bargained for during a traffic stop.

The interaction began as a brake light stop, police said over the weekend via social media.

During the stop, officers said they smelled marijuana, and more units responded to the scene.

Forest Park PD said that when officers asked those in the car to get out of the vehicle, the car took off. Officers decided not to pursue the vehicle but monitored the area.

Officers found the car crashed and abandoned not far away a short time later. Inside the vehicle, police said they found "more than 4 pounds of marijuana, two Glock pistols, a large amount of cash and identifying information connected to the driver."

One occupant tried unsuccessfully to get an Uber from the scene, police said.

Forest Park PD urged the driver to “come explain your side.”

“To the driver: We found your vehicle, and we found what was inside. Warrants are being obtained," the police said in a social media post.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to police for more information.

