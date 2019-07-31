ATF, FBI and South Fulton police raid businesses in strip mall

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Federal agents and local police are raiding two businesses in the same plaza in the city of South Fulton.
It's an investigation that has been going on for months and police hit both places at the same time on Wednesday.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was there as police searched a hookah and tobacco shop and a T-shirt shop. Both are managed by the same person, Fernandes learned.
Authorities said it is a joint operation of the city of South Fulton police, ATF and the FBI. They got some information that guns were possibly being sold or stored in the businesses and police were also looking for drugs.
Police said they found several guns and some drugs and are still searching both businesses, Fernandes said.
She spoke with a witness who saw the raid go down.
“The police jumped out. They had their masks on and everything. They busted out windows and it distracted a lot of people,” the witness said.
