23-year-old woman killed in South Fulton County; suspect ID'd as juvenile

    By: Christian Jennings

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday afternoon in South Fulton County.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers were called to a home on Creel Road around 4:30 p.m.

    The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital. It was announced around 9:30 p.m. that she died from her injuries.

    Police confirmed the suspect, who is a juvenile, turned himself in. He is charged with murder with additional charges pending.

