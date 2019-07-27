23-year-old woman killed in South Fulton County; suspect ID'd as juvenile

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday afternoon in South Fulton County.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers were called to a home on Creel Road around 4:30 p.m.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital. It was announced around 9:30 p.m. that she died from her injuries.
Police confirmed the suspect, who is a juvenile, turned himself in. He is charged with murder with additional charges pending.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is working to learn more information for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
