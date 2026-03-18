Deaths of 2 teens in South Fulton shooting shocks high school they attended

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Many students and staff at Banneker High School are stunned and upset over the shooting deaths of two classmates.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan said the high school had counselors available Wednesday for those who needed emotional support in dealing with this loss.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jamauri Smarr, 16, and Jeremiah Carter, 14, died in the South Fulton shooting.

The shooting happened in the Cooks Landing neighborhood happened near the 4200 block of Fortune Point March 17, police said.

“I can’t really explain it, but if you were there, you would know the vibes were off,” a student said, describing the mood inside the high school as many mourn the deaths of two fellow students.

The student, who didn’t identify himself, said he knew Jamauri.

“We didn’t talk that much, but he was a cool person to me. So it’s kind of sad,” he said.

Police say the students killed didn’t live in the neighborhood. They aren’t sure if one or more people were involved in shooting the teens, and for now, the motive is unknown.

King Buchanan, a graduate of Banneker, said she is also disturbed by the violent deaths of young students.

“I used to go to school our here so it’s a little saddening for sure,” Buchanan said.

On the high school’s Facebook page, a post requested for prayers for the students who lost their lives, family friends, classmates and staff.

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