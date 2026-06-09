Four Georgia sports bars named among top 100 in US

Four Georgia bars made Yelp’s list of the top 100 in the U.S., and they are all in the metro Atlanta area.

According to Yelp, 2026’s top sports bar trends include high-end pub food, atmosphere for fans and soccer as a main event.

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Searches for “sports bar happy hour” were up 65% in 2025 compared to 2022, Yelp reports.

No. 25 is Brewhouse Cafe in Atlanta, with a location in Little Five Points and a new location opening in South Downtown according to its website.

Atlanta United flags fly outside the brewpub along with a banner reading “Atlanta’s ultimate soccer and sports pub.”

The menu includes all your pub favorites like burgers, nachos and even fish and chips. You have the option to sit at the indoor or outdoor patio, and your dog is welcome too!

At the No. 61 spot sits Fadó Irish Pub in Midtown Atlanta. With its “the world plays here,” campaign, the pub’s website promises every World Cup match alongside flowing pints.

If you’re hungry, the pub’s menu offers Irish favorites like Shepherd’s pie, Guinness mac and cheese and an Irish breakfast.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Royal Peasant in Athens hold the No. 66 spot which entails traditional British & Indian-inspired meals in an old-fashioned English pub. Where else can you get baba ganoush and poutine?

At No. 86 is Chamblee’s neighborhood sports bar, The Harvey. According to its website, June 11 through July 19 the bar will have rooftop seating and TVs streaming the World Cup from every angle.

In the Old Downtown Chamblee bar, you can reserve the open-air rooftop or the private J-Side Bar for any match of the tournament. Additionally, you can find an array of late-night bites including hand-tossed pizza.

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