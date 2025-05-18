2 people shot on MARTA train, police searching for suspect

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot on a MARTA train Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the shooting happened on a MARTA train traveling southbound toward the East Point Station.

One of the victims was taken to a nearby hospital and the other was treated at the station by EMS. MARTA police said both victims are alert.

East Point police are assisting MARTA police in the search for the suspect.

MARTA police said trains are using a single track from Lakewood Station to East Point Station while police investigate.

