  2 men robbed metro Atlanta IHOP while customers were inside, police say

    By: Rikki Klaus

    SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two people who robbed a IHOP while customers were eating just feet away.

    The City of South Fulton Police said the robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the restaurant off Flat Shoals Road. 

    Surveillance photos shows one of the robbers standing in the kitchen with a gun as the second stole from the restaurant's office. 

