2 key South Fulton intersections are getting safety improvements

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A major road project is set to begin this week in South Fulton, involving the construction of dual roundabouts at two key intersections.

The $6 million project aims to alleviate congestion and enhance safety at the intersections of Stonewall Tell Road with Union Road and Old Fairburn.

“It is going to be a welcome addition to our community. It’s going to prevent a lot of accidents, it’s going to keep the traffic flowing,” Councilmember Helen Willis told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

Residents have long advocated for improvements at these intersections, citing frequent accidents and congestion. Neighbors have described the area as dangerous.

“It’s always head-on collisions, all the time,” one resident said.

The project will include added sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping, similar to the improvements seen at the recently completed roundabout at Union Road and Butner.

The city has warned drivers to expect lane closures and detours on Union Road as construction begins, with the entire project expected to take about a year to complete.

Once completed, the new roundabouts are expected to significantly improve traffic flow and safety in the area, addressing long-standing concerns from the community.

