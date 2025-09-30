Rapper GloRilla speak about her arrest following break-in at her home

Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla is sitting down for her first TV interview since she and her family became the victims of a brazen home invasion.

Her and her family feel like they’re being treated like suspects instead of victims, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden sat down with the hip hop superstar. She and her legal team discussed what they are calling a misguided investigation

GloRilla, real name Gloria Woods, was in Indianapolis performing during the WNBA All-Star Weekend when three armed intruders broke into her Forsyth County home in the middle of the night.

A family member shot at the burglars, but they ran away before police arrived.

“I feel like me, and my brother and sister, we were victims in this situation,” she said. “But somehow, they’re trying to paint us out to be suspects, and I just feel like it’s all the way wrong.”

According to court documents, investigators found a significant amount of marijuana when they searched the home, and she was charged with felony possession.

She voluntarily surrendered and was released on bond the same day.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group