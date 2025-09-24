1 in critical condition after double shooting at South Fulton apartment complex

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A shooting at an apartment complex in South Fulton left two individuals injured on Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:46 p.m. at the Gardens at Camp Creek Apartments on Washington Road.

According to South Fulton police, one victim is in critical condition, while the other is stable.

The South Fulton Police Department says it is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities have not released any information regarding the cause of the shooting or the identities of the victims.

This is a developing story. Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco and a Channel 2 Action News photographer are headed to the scene. We’ll bring you LIVE updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

