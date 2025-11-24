Some TSA agents still waiting for pay while working busy Thanksgiving travel period

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport have not received paychecks during what is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in 15 years.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter will report live from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration anticipates high travel volumes, and an estimated 4 million people are expected to pass through the airport during this period.

Despite working for the last 50 days, some TSA officers report they have not been paid after the longest government shutdown in history concluded Nov. 12.

Aviation expert Laurie Garrow explained that the delay in paychecks could be due to pending back pay, which requires additional certification and time. She advised travelers to “pack your patience” and be kind to TSA agents who may not have been paid.

Airport officials have added more employees in green vests to assist travelers during this busy week. This move aims to help guide those in need and manage the expected influx of passengers.

Some TSA workers have expressed hope that they will receive their paychecks tomorrow, although this remains uncertain.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group