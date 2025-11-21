Hartsfield-Jackson readies for busy Thanksgiving travel period after shutdown-related turbulence

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is gearing up for one of its busiest weeks as it prepares to welcome 4 million travelers this holiday season.

Following the recent government shutdown, the airport is taking measures to ensure the safety and efficiency of its operations. With the holiday season approaching, airport officials have introduced new systems to improve the travel experience, including the installation of totems and monitors to let travelers know how long it will take to get through a security checkpoint.

Friday, leaders at Hartsfield-Jackson allowed cameras inside their airport’s operations center, where eight to 10 workers monitor activities and respond to emergencies. They play a crucial role in maintaining security.

It was an employee at this center that alerted police about an alleged threat made by Billy Joe Cagle. His family called 911, saying he had threatened to shoot up the airport, an alleged plan successfully thwarted by airport police.

“We have an amazing team, not just the department of aviation, but across the airport system,” said Ricky Smith, general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Michelle Ngo-Harris and her family, who are traveling to Tampa, Florida, to spend time with family, expressed concerns about potential delays and safety during the shutdown.

“I was definitely nervous, not only about our flight being delayed, our wait times, but also safety,” she said.

To further assist travelers, the airport has added more employees in green vests to guide those in need of help.

