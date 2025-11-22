Millions are heading out for Thanksgiving, but is your car ready to travel?

ATLANTA — More than 2.1 million Georgians are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving, but many vehicles may not be ready for the journey.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields learned that nearly half of all cars on the road are overdue for critical maintenance, according to Carfax, which could pose safety risks for drivers and passengers.

“You wanna make sure your car is upkept because you want others to do the same as well,” said Em Nguyen from Carfax. “And of course that contributes to the safety of your vehicle, the safety of you, the driver, the passengers and everyone else on the road as well.”

Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard emphasized the importance of vehicle maintenance.

“Do you wanna break down on the side of the road on a road trip, ruin that time with family and friends? No, you wanna fix it before you go on a trip,” he said.

Howard also noted that avoiding maintenance could lead to more expensive repairs in the future. He advised finding a trusted mechanic by asking for referrals and ensuring they have Automotive Service Excellence certification.

For those considering alternatives, Howard suggested renting a car for holiday travel.

“You look at what the cost of the rental is for the time you’re gonna need it, and when it becomes clear that the number of miles you’re going to drive gonna be a lot cheaper renting than putting those miles in your own vehicle, that’s when you do it,” he said.

For those taking their own cars, Howard recommended checking tire pressure and ensuring the battery is in good condition before embarking on a trip.

