You could be $629 million richer just in time for the holidays

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Powerball tickets Channel 2’s Richard Elliot went to Heby’s Shell station in Mableton, which is known for selling winning tickets. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — Over the last week, the Peach State has been getting lucky when it comes to the lottery. Will that trend continue with Saturday’s Powerball drawing?

On Saturday night, there is a staggering $629 million up for grabs in the Powerball drawing.

The cash value of that jackpot is $291.6 million, which can still buy some pretty good holiday gifts.

You can catch the drawing, LIVE on Channel 2.

Last week, someone in Newnan won the $980 million Mega Millions jackpot on a ticket they bought at Publix.

Just a few days later, someone in Ocilla matched all five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, and won $4 million.

