You could be $629 million richer just in time for the holidays

ATLANTA — Over the last week, the Peach State has been getting lucky when it comes to the lottery. Will that trend continue with Saturday’s Powerball drawing?

On Saturday night, there is a staggering $629 million up for grabs in the Powerball drawing.

The cash value of that jackpot is $291.6 million, which can still buy some pretty good holiday gifts.

You can catch the drawing, LIVE on Channel 2.

Last week, someone in Newnan won the $980 million Mega Millions jackpot on a ticket they bought at Publix.

Just a few days later, someone in Ocilla matched all five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, and won $4 million.

