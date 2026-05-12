New pop-up to bring music, food, and community to former BrewDog space

ATLANTA — A new 14,700-square-foot pop-up concept called LikeMinds is scheduled to open in late spring in the Krog District off the Atlanta Beltline.

The inclusive space, which will operate for a limited 120-day run, aims to foster community through music, food and social gathering.

It is envisioned as a high-energy experience rooted in music, food and community, inviting people to find their connections.

LikeMinds will occupy the former BrewDog space.

LikeMinds is led by Kelly Campbell and fueled by a collective of Atlanta hospitality veterans with shared history, values, and a passion for hospitality.

Campbell, Co-Creator of LikeMinds, led the concept’s development over several months.

It expands on the creative vision behind Westside Motor Lounge, an Atlanta establishment known for its indoor-outdoor spaces, curated menus, and the jazz kissa listening bar, Echo Room. LikeMinds is a brand-new concept.

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“This idea started with a simple goal—create a space where people can find their people. What makes LikeMinds special is the team behind it. This is a group with shared history, shared values and a real passion for hospitality coming together to build something that only exists for a moment,” Campbell said.

The team behind LikeMinds includes partners such as Southern Culinary & Creative, Smith’s Olde Bar, Frazie’s Meat and Market, and Bunker Design.

LikeMinds will be open seven days a week, offering programming developed by Beau Nolen of Smith’s Olde Bar, and will feature regularly scheduled live music, guest DJs, a curated vinyl program, billiards and bar games. The venue will also include an upgraded audio/visual setup for sports-viewing parties.

A full menu will be available, led by Julian Hower of Smith’s and Mark Frazie of Frazie’s Meat and Market. The menu will feature Frazie’s Meat + Market sandos and sharables.

On weekends, Hower will introduce a brunch program inspired by his Pho Cue concept.

Dana Roberts of Westside Motor Lounge crafted the brunch beverage menu and is also designing the full bar program. This program will include craft and draft cocktails, spirit-free options, beer, wine, and THC beverages.

“This pop-up concept aligns with our vision of creating an engaging, community-driven destination while shining a light on Atlanta businesses and brands, and we’re excited to have them onboard for the summer,” 26th Street Partners said.

LikeMinds is scheduled to open in late spring to welcome the world to Atlanta.

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