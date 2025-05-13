Some shoppers see lower prices at grocery stores

ATLANTA — Americans are seeing some lower prices at the grocery store.

The new Consumer Price Index shows prices rose 2.3% in April, and even with the start of President Trump’s tariffs, that’s the smallest increase in more than four years.

The costs of eggs felt a little better in April, and for the stuff we buy and spend money on, overall prices are rising, but not as fast.

“Costs are going up, but different subcomponents of that are shifting. Used car prices going down, which is certainly surprising,” Bankrate financial analyst Stephen Kates said.

Kates told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer those new numbers show mixed messages.

The lowest inflation rate since 2021, but they include only a couple of weeks of spending after the liberation day tariff announcements.

“We’ve never had a situation where we have implemented tariffs like this and frozen our supply chains on our own. Obviously, lessons were learned about supply chain management in COVID. But we’ve never done this to ourselves. We don’t know exactly how this is all going to play out,” Kates said.

Channel 2 Action News dug a little deeper into certain categories.

Rent was up 3% in April, but meat, chicken, and eggs added together were down 2.8%.

The egg prices that were higher than a year ago fell by more than 10% in a month.

