Some coyotes in metro Atlanta now have cameras on collars as part of new UGA study

ATLANTA — Georgia ranks in the top 10 for its coyote population. Now, researchers have fitted some coyotes in metro Atlanta with cameras on their collars.

Researchers at the University of Georgia are studying coyotes that may be living in a neighborhood near you.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer spoke with UGA Assistant Professor Michel Kohl, who explained how this research could help prevent dangerous encounters between people and coyotes.

“I think one of the most fascinating pieces of this is, one of the big reasons we were interested in this project was the questions people have about are coyotes going to eat their pets,” Kohl said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The UGA scientists have been working with the Department of Natural Resources to keep their interactions with humans from becoming dangerous.

Collars with cameras and GPS monitors have been put on 50 coyotes to track their movement and activity and 60 cameras have been set up in remote sites.

“They have basically what amounts to a little GoPro inside the camera or inside the collar box, and they show us the everyday lives of what’s going on on a day-to-day basis,” Kohl said.

While it is legal to hunt coyotes, wildlife experts oppose killing the creatures because they are natural pest control agents that eat rats squirrels, and chipmunks that may carry diseases.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here are some tips if you come face-to-face with a coyote:

Never approach it or feed it.

Make loud noises

Spray it with a water hose

The study by UGA researchers is expected to be completed in 2025.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta kids are learning how to harvest healthier food (WSB-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group