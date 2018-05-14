‘Skim Reapers' could keep scammers from stealing your money

FLORIDA - Cyber security researchers have come up with a pocket-sized solution for a massive problem that costs us billions of dollars each year – skimmers.
There are some things you can look out for at an ATM or gas pump. For example, gas pumps have security stickers. You can also get down and examine the card reader, maybe give it a wiggle to see if its loose but researchers said scammers are constantly evolving and those methods aren’t foolproof.
In Florida, inspectors are on pace to find 1,100 credit card skimmers on gas pumps for 2018. Last year it was under 700.
But some law enforcement agencies are already using the new device called a “skim reaper” that could be a game changer for consumer safety.
We'll show you the technology that is designed to keep crooks from stealing your money, Tuesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}