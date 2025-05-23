Skeletal remains of 2 people found underneath iconic Georgia bridge

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Police in Brunswick are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains found among the rocks under the iconic Sidney Lanier Bridge.

Investigators believe the bodies have been there for months but were just discovered around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

In a post on the Brunswick Police Department’s Facebook page, it said both people were dressed in cold-weather clothing and one of them had a tattoo containing butterflies on their hand.

The remains have been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact Detective Melissa Howell at 912-279-2606.

