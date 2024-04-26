Signs protesting school’s stadium lights stolen, neighbors say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Neighbors say the debate over installing stadium lights at the Mount Vernon School has turned ugly after several protest signs were stolen.

One neighbor filed a police report after he said someone made off with about a half dozen signs, and another neighbor recorded a video of someone walking off with a sign.

“Taking a sign is theft,” said Steve Leeds, who filed the report. “It’s a theft of property, and that offends my sense of how you deal with disputes.”

The signs carry this message: “Protect Neighbors and Habitats. Say No to Harmful Lights and Noise at Mount Vernon School.”

Opponents say the Mount Vernon School’s plan to install four light towers, each 70 feet tall, would give off too much glare, creating light pollution.

“If you can imagine having games every night that go to 9:30, 10:00 at night with the attendant noise and the activities on campus and traffic and other things,” Leeds said. “It will have a material impact on the quality of life, on the quality of the neighborhood, the quality of this entire area.”

Leeds and his neighbors say they don’t think the school had anything to do with the sign thefts. Nobody from the school could be reached for comment Thursday.

In a written statement sent to Channel 2 Action News on April 9, the head of the school, Kristy Lundstrom, said the lights are needed as more students want to play sports.

“The school is committing to not just adhere to, but exceed the City of Sandy Springs light usage requirements by partnering with DarkSky International and using technology that will reduce light trespass, glare and environmental disruption beyond the minimum requirements.

An attorney for the school told Channel 2 Action News the towers will have LED lights pointed toward the field, curbing any light pollution.

Sandy Springs police say they have no suspects in the thefts.

School officials have said they plan to continue working with neighbors to reach a compromise on the stadium lights.

