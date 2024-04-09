Neighbors want to turn off plans to install stadium lights at Sandy Springs private school

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Neighbors are fighting back against a plan to install stadium light at the football field at the Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs.

The school wants to build four light towers, but neighbors say that goes against an agreement to never put up stadium lighting.

The lights would be about 70 feet tall and sit very close to homes in the area.

Neighbors say that when the school was built, it signed a 20-year agreement with the neighborhood not to install stadium lights.

