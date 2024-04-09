Lyft driver was kidnapped, drugged and raped by passenger in Alpharetta, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man who took a rideshare last month has been arrested after police say he kidnapped and raped his driver.

Officers with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety say a woman reported to them that she was driving for Lyft on March 11 when she picked up a man as a passenger.

She said he stole her car, kidnapped and raped her.

Investigators determined that she had also been given a sedative during the incident.

The suspect was identified as Demarcus Johnson, 32. He was arrested on April 5 and charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking.

They say they are continuing to investigate.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Lyft for a comment on this incident.

