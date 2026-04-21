‘Significant sewage’ issue at Fulton County school, classes move to virtual learning

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs school will have a virtual learning day on Tuesday because of a “significant sewage blockage” at the school.

Riverwood International Charter School parents sent Channel 2 Action News the email they received early Tuesday morning.

The email states the school building will be closed for the day and students will learn from home. Teachers will communicate with their students through the Canvas system. Riverwood International also canceled after-school and sporting events.

“Our maintenance team is working diligently to resolve the issue, and we will keep you informed regarding the status of the building,” Principal Kindra Smith wrote in the email. “Thank you for your understanding and flexibility.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Fulton County Schools for more information on the sewage situation.

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