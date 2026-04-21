Mulberry’s charter is changing, but the mayor wants to keep his promise of no new taxes

MULBERRY, Ga. — Gwinnett County’s newest city was founded on the promise of no new taxes, and its mayor is vowing to keep it.

Language in the City of Mulberry’s charter is changing, but Mayor Michael Coker wants to ensure that residents don’t end up with new taxes.

Gwinnett County is suing to dissolve Mulberry, and Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson has learned that the lawsuit is forcing them to rewrite its rules.

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The amendments to the charter would strike the ban on property taxes and the requirement that voters approve any future charter changes.

Some residents aren’t happy about these changes.

“They knew, and they conceded that all along there was a problem with the Mulberry City Charter,” resident Steve Hughes said.

Hughes sued Mulberry and warned that taxes would come. Now, he fears city leaders are clearing the path and residents will pay.

“I believe that the city is going to end up costing me more money than if it didn’t exist,” he said.

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Coker says the council amended the charter to stop the county’s lawsuit to dissolve the city.

“It’s been two years, almost, of dealing with this, and it’s been this cloud over the city that we just don’t want to deal with anymore,” Coker said.

He says that even with these changes, his promises to the residents haven’t changed.

“The council is still committed to standing firm on those ideals the city was created for, and no property taxes is one of those ideals,” he said.

The county’s separate lawsuit against the state over transition documents is still pending.

Coker says as far as Mulberry is concerned, the fight is over and the city is moving forward.

The charter’s amendments still have to be formally adopted by the Mulberry City Council and the lawsuit remains active until a judge rules.

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