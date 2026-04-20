Cobb firefighters visiting Indianapolis rescue shooting victim outside White Castle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three Cobb County firefighters were in the right place at the right time and jumped into action when they heard gunshots over the weekend.

Firefighters Gregory Baker, Aaron Mabry and TJ Proulx were visiting Indianapolis, Indiana for the annual Fire Department Instructors Conference.

Their first night in town, the three men went to White Castle. While waiting inside for their fast food orders around 3:30 a.m., they heard gunshots outside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Somebody says, ‘Hey, there’s a guy laying out in the parking lot,’” Baker told WTHR-TV.

Once they made sure it was safe, the firefighters ran outside to find the victim had been shot in the neck, hip and stomach.

“I grabbed some gloves and napkins, and then we went out there and started trying to just assess him," Mabry explained.

“And we just started dressing the wounds the best we could until ambulance got there," Proulx said.

When they heard the shots, the firefighters said their instincts as first responders kicked in.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We know what to do and expect, so we didn’t really have to talk much. We just kind of just went there and got the job done," Mabry said.

Baker said it took police and ambulance crews less than two minutes to arrive and get the patient heading to the hospital.

“We did what we had to do to give them a good opportunity for a good outcome,” Baker said.

Police say that man is in critical condition, but alive, thanks to the out of state crew. A second person was also shot, but is currently listed as stable.

No arrests have been made.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group