Subtropical storm Alberto's outer bands are hammering cities along the Gulf Coast and some of those bands have even reached metro Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the threats of subtropical storm Alberto for your area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect Monday night and will continue through Tuesday night as Alberto moves ashore and dumps rounds of rain across north Georgia. Two to 4 inches of rainfall are possible with isolated spots receiving more.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said tropical storm force winds will reach the coastline Sunday night and will extend 115 miles from the storm's center.
If you're traveling this holiday weekend, Delta is helping passengers whose trips are affected by Alberto.
The Atlanta-based airline will issue refunds for passengers whose flights are canceled or delayed for more than 90 minutes.
Delta will also waive fees for passengers who want to change their flights to or from affected cities.
