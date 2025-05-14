Shots fired while children wait at bus stop in south GA

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after gunshots rang out at a bus stop in south Georgia.

On Wednesday, around 7:30 a.m., Grady County deputies received a shots-fired call on Old Egg Road in Cairo.

When deputies arrived, they learned the shots were fired at a school bus stop.

Sheriff Earl Prince said three children were waiting, but none of them were hurt or injured.

During a press conference, Prince identified the suspect as Jovita Jones.

She’s charged with aggravated assault, with other charges pending.

The sheriff’s office asks parents to contact them if their children were at the location during the time of the incident.

“Kids are probably the most innocent people that they are. They don’t deserve to be in an event like this,” Prince said.

The investigation is ongoing.

