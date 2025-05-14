Judge orders ‘drug house’ to be seized, given to law enforcement in Paulding Co.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A house in Paulding County has been seized by the State of Georgia to be used by law enforcement after a judge determined it was a “drug house” where illegal drugs were sold.

According to court documents, the property is worth over $230,000.

On Sept. 6, 2023, the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force and Paulding County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the Yorkville area of Paulding County.

Lenny Scott Moody and Stacey Marie Schmeck were arrested after agents seized 567 grams of methamphetamine and 446 grams of marijuana.

Both Moody and Schmeck admitted to selling the drugs from the home over many years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 18, 2023, the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office launched a civil asset forfeiture action to seize all property and assets related to their illegal drug sales activities.

On April 4, 2024, Moody was sentenced to 15 years (to serve five years in prison) for possession of drugs with intent to distribute. On Feb. 4, 2025, Schmeck was sentenced to 10 years (to serve 3 years in prison) for possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

On May 8, 2025, the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case in Superior Court, where the judge ordered the home to be turned over to the state.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group