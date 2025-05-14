Atlanta-based tire manufacturer moving headquarters to Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — An Atlanta-based tire manufacturer is moving from downtown Atlanta to Sandy Springs.

Kumho Tire U.S.A. is relocating to Summit Perimeter Campus in the heart of Sandy Springs.

The new facility features 14,000 square feet of offices, conference rooms, and work areas.

The company’s new location is 2,000 square feet larger than its current space and features well-being and break rooms for employees.

This will be the company’s second move since relocating from California in 2016.

In January, they opened a 428,000 square foot warehouse big enough to accommodate 2.5 million units in McDonough.

