RIGHT NOW: Rolling shoot-out investigation blocking 2 busy Atlanta intersections

ATLANTA - Two busy intersections in Atlanta are shut down Thursday morning due to a police investigation.
Police told Channel 2's Steve Gelhbach that around 6 a.m. that there was an "exchange of gunfire" between at least one car at Northside Drive and Ivan Allen Boulevard.
The cars then traveled toward Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Joseph E. Boone where one of the cars that was being fired at crashed into another car, police said.
Gehlbach learned from police that the shooting was from one car to another.
One person was critically injured from a gunshot wound and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to Atlanta Police spokesperson Darin Schierbaum.
Schierbaum said police are looking for a dark-colored Dodge Charger.
