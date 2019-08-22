Shoe store owner says 'Coming 2 America' production is hurting business

ATLANTA - The owner of a shoe store that's been a downtown Atlanta fixture for 90 years says as the city's film industry grows his business suffers.
On Thursday, Channel 2's Lori Wilson visited Friedman's Shoe Store on Mitchell Street, where the sequel to the 1988 classic film "Coming to America" is being filmed nearby.
When Wilson arrived, police were talking to store owner Brett Friedman.
TRENDING STORIES:
He had brought in huge speakers to disrupt the filming of the Paramount Pictures production starring Eddie Murphy.
"They closed our street. If I don't have access to customers, I can't stay in business," he said.
Paramount production crews shut down the street in front of his store for a week and used up nearby parking with movie trucks, something he says cost him thousands.
The store owner explains why he believes his store is on a path to shutting down due to the city's growing film industry, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}