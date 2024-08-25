Sheriff’s Office searching for man who disappeared from Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find who they say has been missing for days.

CCSO is asking you to be on the lookout for 42-year-old Marion Keith Higginbotham.

The sheriff’s office provided a photo of Higginbotham and the car he is possibly driving.

The sheriff’s office said Higginbotham was last known to be in the area of Fincher Road and Knox Bridge Highway on Thursday.

He may be seen driving a silver 2023 Chevrolet Malibu, Florida tag 90BNWC.

Anyone with information on where Higginbotham may be is urged to contact the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239 or 911.

