  Sheriff's deputy charged with murder after man shot, killed

    By: Darryn Moore

    MADISON COUNTY, Ga. - A sheriff's deputy is in jail, charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Athens, authorities said.

    According to Athens-Clarke County police, Madison County sheriff's Deputy Winford "Trey" Terrell Adams III was arrested early Monday after a 26-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday evening in the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road.

    The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

    Adams, 32, "was off-duty and in plain clothes at the time of the incident," police said in a news release. The shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to the release.

