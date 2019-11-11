Sheriff's deputy charged with murder after man shot, killed

MADISON COUNTY, Ga. - A sheriff's deputy is in jail, charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Athens, authorities said.
According to Athens-Clarke County police, Madison County sheriff's Deputy Winford "Trey" Terrell Adams III was arrested early Monday after a 26-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday evening in the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Adams, 32, "was off-duty and in plain clothes at the time of the incident," police said in a news release. The shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to the release.
Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this article.
