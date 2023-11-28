‘She was just an incredible lady’: Mourners pay their respects at Carter Center

ATLANTA — There was a steady stream of people coming into the Carter Center Monday night to pay their respects as Rosalynn Carter’s body lay in repose.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where several people spoke about her impact, as well as their memories and encounters with Rosalynn.

“For me, she always felt like such a genuine human being,” said Emily Oh, who was just 5 years old when she met the Carters. “She wasn’t just the woman next to her husband. She was the face in many ways for a girl growing up to be philanthropic.”

Oh didn’t miss the chance to salute the woman who set the example for her over the years.

She was joined by hundreds of others who streamed into the Carter Center on Monday. There were busloads of supporters who didn’t want to miss the chance to say goodbye.

“She was just an incredible lady that served our country well,” said Doug Neal.

Some laid flowers outside the Carter Presidential Center while inside the mood was solemn.

“Everyone was there for a common purpose,” said David Devs. “It was very respectful everyone was very thoughtful about the purpose of the evening.”

For some this was personal.

Ira Katz met Mrs. Carter several times over the years.

“She’s come into my pharmacy a number of times,” said Katz. “She really transformed the role of first lady and took it upon herself in some areas she’s interested in , like mental health something I’ve been involved with as a pharmacist.”

Hundreds celebrating Rosalynn Carter’s life and her legacy said they won’t soon forget.

“She was one of us. I think that’s what made her so special. She was like somebody’s next-door neighbor, somebody’s aunt, grandmother, mother,” said Katz.

©2023 Cox Media Group