Jimmy Carter plans to attend Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service. Here are the other guests

ATLANTA — The Carter Center has announced the list of guests expected to attend a memorial service Tuesday for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96 at the family’s home in Plains. A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the campus of Emory University.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s grandson Jason Carter confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that his grandfather plans to attend on Tuesday.

Who else will be in attendance on Tuesday? The White House announced last week that President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Harris will attend the service.

On Monday, the Carter Center announced the rest of the guest list.

The guests include Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former first lady Laura Bush, former first lady Michelle Obama and former first lady Melania Trump. Multiple members of Congress and Georgia officials will also be in attendance.

Country music legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who are longtime friends of the Carter family, will perform along with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and ASO Chamber Chorus.

Chip and Amy Carter are expected to speak during their mother’s service while one of the Carters’ grandsons and three of their great-grandchildren will read Bible passages.

