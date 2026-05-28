Sex shop moratorium extended in metro Atlanta county

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to extend a moratorium banning the application process for new sex shops and adult item stores.

Channel 2 Action News reported when the ordinance was first put in place in October 2025.

According to a county representative the vote passed 6-0 after being proposed for consideration by Comm. Ted Terry.

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The moratorium that was in place was initially set for 100 days and blocked proposals for the permitting of new adult item stores and expansions of existing stores.

As previously reported, the ordinance came amidst a canceled development of a new location for Tokyo Valentino, a metro Atlanta sex shop company with stores in multiple areas.

On Tuesday, the commission voted to extend the moratorium until September, an additional 100 days.

The original version of the moratorium was supposed to expire on Feb. 5, but was previously extended.

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