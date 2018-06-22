  • Severe storms possible Friday afternoon

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The chance for storms increases as the day goes on Friday.

    Parts of northwest Georgia are at risk for scattered severe storms this afternoon. But all of metro Atlanta is under a risk for isolated severe storms. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says the main threats will be damaging winds and hail. 

    We're tracking the storms as the move toward Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    There will be another chance for storms on Saturday.

