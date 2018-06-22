ATLANTA - The chance for storms increases as the day goes on Friday.
Parts of northwest Georgia are at risk for scattered severe storms this afternoon. But all of metro Atlanta is under a risk for isolated severe storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says the main threats will be damaging winds and hail.
We're tracking the storms as the move toward Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
SEVERE STORMS TODAY: SPC put northwest GA in a risk for scattered severe storms this afternoon. (Orange) The rest of metro (yellow) have a chance for isolated severe storms. Main threats: damaging winds and hail. pic.twitter.com/exXelLTjrS— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) June 22, 2018
There will be another chance for storms on Saturday.
